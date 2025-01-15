Broken Arrow educator goes above and beyond to foster student’s musical passion

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A behavior coach at a Broken Arrow middle school is going above and beyond to foster a student’s musical passion. 2 News Oklahoma’s Naomi Keitt went to Oliver Middle School to see it all play out.

On a walk through the hallways of Oliver Middle School, the sound of the orchestra caught Liam Himes’ attention.

“He stopped, and he said, Mrs. Marlow, do you hear that?” said Marlow White. “That’s the violin.”

Distinguishing the specific strings had Behavior Coach Marlow White stopping in her tracks.

“How do you know that’s the violin?” asked White. “I was astonished that he knew the difference between the sounds. He said because I love the violin.”

It was at that moment that she knew she’d do whatever it took to get Liam, a 7th grader with special needs, his very own violin.

“I always wanted one,” said Liam Himes.

White turned to Orchestra Teacher Paul Roberts for help.

“She said if I get him a violin would you take a look at it and make sure I got him an ok instrument,” said Paul Roberts. “I said sure.”

White designed and created t-shirts. Selling them to friends and family to pay for the violin.

“If it is anything I can do to help, I’m going to do it,” said White.

Roberts also spends one-on-one time with the middle schooler. He’s giving up his planning period twice a week to give Liam private lessons.

“We went from absolute beginner with no background in it other than an interest in the music and he’s been able to learn,” said Roberts.

As the music flows through Liam and his classical passion is being fostered daily, his Behavior Coach says it’s all about giving him a chance to try something new.

“My real driving force behind it is making sure that no one, no matter who you are, no matter what your circumstances are, making sure you always have a place and that you always are able to succeed or at least have the opportunity to succeed,” said White.

Liam plans to have a concert showing off his skills at the end of the year.

