Broken Arrow city leaders unveil new skate park

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A new and improved skatepark is officially open in Broken Arrow. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning for the grand reopening of Nienhuis Skatepark.

The park’s design was created through a collaboration with the city, Action Sports Design, and local skaters who shared their input on what the park should look like.

The more than 16,000 square foot park expansion features a “street” heavy design with a small pump track extension. It was originally built in 2007 but was closed for rehabilitation in late May.

Broken Arrow residents voted to expand the park as part of the 2018 general obligation bond package. It cost nearly $760,000 dollars and city leaders say it’s money well spent.

“It’s just another aspect to the quality of life that we’re adding to the community. In this park area, we have volleyball, basketball, swimming, football, and the community center. So it’s just one more aspect to add to it,” Mayor of Broken Arrow, Debra Wimpee said.

Mayor Wimpee says the park will be a great way to generate money for the city with skaters coming from around the region to check out the park and spend money at area businesses.

The park is open from sunrise to sunset, seven days, a week all year round.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --