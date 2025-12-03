Broken Arrow City Council to finalize $415 million bond package

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow residents could soon vote on a $415 million bond package aimed at improving transportation, public safety, parks, and other city infrastructure.

City Manager Michael Spurgeon presented the eight-proposition bond recommendation to the City Council during its meeting on Dec. 2. The multi-year package would fund a wide range of public improvement projects if approved by both the council and voters in April 2026.

"This list is a comprehensive compilation of projects developed from recommendations made by the Citizen Steering Committee, as well as feedback from thousands of responses to various micro-surveys on public infrastructure, quality of life, and public safety topics, along with input from multiple in-person public forums held this fall," Spurgeon said.

The largest portion of the bond package would go toward transportation improvements, with $205 million allocated for road and infrastructure projects. Public safety would receive $56 million, while parks and recreation would get $74 million. The smallest allocation would be $4 million for the Tulsa City-County Library.

The complete breakdown of the recommended allocations 1-7 includes:

$205 million for transportation

$56 million for public safety

$74 million for quality of life projects

$65 million for public facilities

$6 million for stormwater improvements

$5 million for drainage projects

$4 million for Tulsa City-County Library

Resident Joe Bohnannon expressed support for the transportation improvements during a bond forum in September.

"Well, I think the main thing I'm interested in is the streets in Broken Arrow. The population has grown so fast that there are too many two-lane streets in town, and they're working on them, going to 4 and 5 lanes," Bohnannon said.

Seven of the eight propositions would not increase property taxes. The funds for these improvement projects would be secured over a 10 to 12-year period.

However, Proposition 8 would require a temporary half-cent sales tax increase to fund improvements to city sports facilities, including youth baseball, soccer, girls', and adult softball facilities. The sales tax would expire after five years.

Spurgeon emphasized the administration's commitment to responsible spending during the September forum.

"To let the voters know is that if you trusted this money we're going to spend it and we're going to do it in a timely fashion," Spurgeon said.

The City Council will review public feedback over the next two weeks before finalizing the propositions at their Dec. 16 meeting. The bond vote is scheduled for April 2026.

