Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Broken Arrow bus driver, 3 students OK after morning wreck

broken arrow bus crash
Broken Arrow Public Schools
broken arrow bus crash
broken arrow bus crash
broken arrow bus crash
Posted at 9:56 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 10:56:05-04

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Three Broken Arrow Public School students and the bus driver are okay after a wreck on May 1 at 111th and Olive.

A representative with BAPS said a car ran a red light and hit the bus.

broken arrow bus crash

The driver was "a little bruised and battered" and received medical care on scene.

broken arrow bus crash

The three students with special needs were all alright, the representative said.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7