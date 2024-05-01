Broken Arrow bus driver, 3 students OK after morning wreck

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Three Broken Arrow Public School students and the bus driver are okay after a wreck on May 1 at 111th and Olive.
A representative with BAPS said a car ran a red light and hit the bus.
The driver was "a little bruised and battered" and received medical care on scene.
The three students with special needs were all alright, the representative said.
