Broken Arrow apartment complex buys lunch for residents

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow apartment complex served up a free lunch for Saint Patrick's Day.

The owners of Indian Springs Apartments bought food from a local restaurant for people who live in all 261 of its apartments.

Broken Arrow's Mayor Craig Thurmond even came out to take part in the event.

"This is a great thing for our community to be able to give back to the community," Thurmond said. "And I think this is what the complex is doing and what Amad is doing is really pretty great to give citizens a chance to have free food. It's really something special."

The complex bought the food from Great Oasis Grill & Bar to show support for local businesses.

