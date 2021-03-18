Broken Arrow apartment complex buys lunch for residents

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow apartment complex served up a free lunch for Saint Patrick's Day.
The owners of Indian Springs Apartments bought food from a local restaurant for people who live in all 261 of its apartments.
Broken Arrow's Mayor Craig Thurmond even came out to take part in the event.
"This is a great thing for our community to be able to give back to the community," Thurmond said. "And I think this is what the complex is doing and what Amad is doing is really pretty great to give citizens a chance to have free food. It's really something special."
The complex bought the food from Great Oasis Grill & Bar to show support for local businesses.
Trending Stories:
- Sand Springs Chick-Fil-A struck by lightning, closed
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Danny Boy O'Connor talks new Hulu doc 'Kid 90'
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- What is known about third round of stimulus checks
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter