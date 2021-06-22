Broadway is back! Celebrity Attractions announces Tulsa's next season of shows

TULSA, Okla. — Broadway is back in Tulsa!
Celebrity Attractions announced the upcoming 2021-22 season of shows on Tuesday. The shows are performed at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
This season features:
- Escape to Margaritaville
- Mean Girls
- Tootsie
- Oklahoma!
- Pretty Woman
- Hadestown
Ticket prices and packages are on the Celebrity Attraction site.
Last season several shows were rescheduled for 2021 in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.
