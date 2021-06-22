Broadway is back! Celebrity Attractions announces Tulsa's next season of shows

TULSA, Okla. — Broadway is back in Tulsa!

Celebrity Attractions announced the upcoming 2021-22 season of shows on Tuesday. The shows are performed at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

This season features:

Escape to Margaritaville

Mean Girls

Tootsie

Oklahoma!

Pretty Woman

Hadestown

Ticket prices and packages are on the Celebrity Attraction site.

Last season several shows were rescheduled for 2021 in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

