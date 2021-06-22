Watch
Broadway is back! Celebrity Attractions announces Tulsa's next season of shows

Posted at 4:37 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 17:37:34-04

TULSA, Okla. — Broadway is back in Tulsa!

Celebrity Attractions announced the upcoming 2021-22 season of shows on Tuesday. The shows are performed at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

This season features:

  • Escape to Margaritaville
  • Mean Girls
  • Tootsie
  • Oklahoma!
  • Pretty Woman
  • Hadestown

Ticket prices and packages are on the Celebrity Attraction site.

Last season several shows were rescheduled for 2021 in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

