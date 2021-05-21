Celebrity Attractions announces new dates for 2019-2020 postponed shows

TULSA, Okla. — Calling all Broadway lovers! The four postponed productions from the 2019-2020 Broadway season now have new dates.

“This past year has been incredibly challenging for everyone, including the Broadway industry,” Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions states. “We have been working diligently to ensure that Broadway can return to our stage in a way that is safe for everyone involved. We have all had to learn patience with the pandemic, but I promise these productions will be worth the wait! Now, more than ever, we need the shared experience that only live theater can provide. We are beyond excited to welcome our audiences back to the Tulsa PAC.”

Come From Away - October 12 to 17, 2021

This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - November 2 to 7, 2021

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Tulsa’s golden ticket! Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination.

Anastasia - July 19 to 24, 2022

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Disney’s Frozen - Fall 2022

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they’ll learn that to find it they’ll have to look inside themselves first. Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in a new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original film plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.

Patrons currently holding season tickets to these events will be contacted directly by Celebrity Attractions. Ticket sales will open as we get closer to the engagements. For the most up-to-date show information, please visit Celebrity Attraction's website

