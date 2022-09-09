British man in Tulsa reflects on Queen's 70 years on thrown

TULSA, Okla. — As the world mourns the Queen, British citizens living in Tulsa are sharing their stories of growing up in the United Kingdom.

2 news Oklahoma spoke to one man who moved to Oklahoma just a few years ago.

Andrew Squance grew up in southwest England but moved to Oklahoma after marrying an American from the Tulsa area.

"most of the population of England that's like, she's all they've ever known," says Squance.

Squance says while he never met the queen personally, he still has fond memories of her.

He says he’ll always remember when she came to town and the entire school went to see her.

"We lined the streets with little flags. And we waved the flags and even those moments, you realize how big of a deal she is."

He says he's even brought some of his family traditions involving the queen to his Oklahoma family.

"She does a speech every Christmas and we sit down at 3 p.m. and watch the queen's speech. We do that as a family."

But Squance says when he heard of the queens passing, his sadness actually surprised him.

"I don't have a personal connection with her, but still, she meant so much to all of us Brits. Because shes been there for so long, and we kind of look up to her. She's just a rock and someone who is stable for the country."

Now - as King Charles takes the throne, Squance says he’s not sure what to expect.

Squance says the Queen’s 70 year reign was one of a kind.

"There are kings and queens around the world but no one with the status and the level that Queen Elizabeth had. She was globally famous and globally known for everything she does and that's why I think this is such a huge deal not just for England but for the whole world."

Squance was already planning a trip home to England next week.

We hope to catch up with him while he’s there to talk more about how his home country has been impacted by the loss of the queen and as King Charles takes the throne.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --