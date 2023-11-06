Bristow reconsidering sales tax language funding hospital and pool

BRISTOW, Okla. — Bristow city leaders are voting on a resolution and ordinance to change the language of a sales tax, approved by voters in 2021, and bring the language change back to voters.

Nov. 6 marks one year, ten months, and six days since the Bristow hospital closed.

Now, residents are wondering where their tax money for the hospital is going.

This started in 2021 when voters approved a penny sales tax. The former mayor told 2 News in the past that half the money was earmarked for a new city pool and the other half for a new hospital.

“Actually, the language was just for capital improvements for the hospital,” said Beth Anne Childs, the city's attorney.



Childs said the idea for a new hospital came when the company running it, Endeavor, said the current building had run its course.

A new company, Carrus Health, was selected to take over operations at midnight on January 1, 2022, when Endeavor's contract ended. Childs said part of that new agreement included Carrus footing the bill to build a new hospital.

However, things took a turn when the state Department of Health gave Carrus the required changes in order to get its operating license.

“We knew we would have to make some capital improvement, but the number of improvements that had to be made are substantial,” she said.

2 News talked to several Bristow residents who didn't want to go on camera, but the general message is they just want to see the hospital open and serving the community, whether the sales tax goes to funding the current hospital or a new one.

One person 2 News spoke toin a previous story shared that same message.

“We absolutely have a need for it, and we’ve paid for it, so I just want some accountability for it,” said David Berray of Bristow.

With the major and unexpected upgrades complete, Childs told 2 News the city will take a resolution and ordinance back to the city council on Monday, November 6.

“What it will do is it will direct that there be an election in January for the citizens to approve, essentially changing the scope of the tax,” she said.

The goal is to be as transparent as possible while also allowing residents to have a say.

“The purpose of this is to put this back in the hands of the voters and let them have a voice in where we move forward,” Childs explains.

Although, she said this doesn’t mean a new hospital is completely off the table.

“Obviously, we would love to have a new hospital, but I think that we are going to have to see where it goes,” she said.

Childs explained it will be up to Carrus since it’s their responsibility, not the city’s.

She added she believes the renovations at the current hospital are enough to keep it open and serve the community for some time to come.

Carrus Health said a similar thing to 2 News in the past, explaining the building is basically a new hospital on the inside with all they have done.

