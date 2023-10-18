Frustration growing in Bristow amid hospital closure

BRISTOW, Okla. — People in Bristow are wondering when their hospital will open. We’ve brought you a number of stories on this hospital, dating back about two years. Since then, they’ve changed hands in administration, creating headaches for the reopening. We investigated the latest roadblock, and spoke with one concerned citizen.

"I’ve seen this town when it was a better place. Had double the population, more industry, and I hate to see it fade away," David Berray said, "So when you see a hospital go, that’s not a good sign."

Berray knows the importance of rural healthcare. In 1999 his dad had a heart attack. While the chest pains raged on, the family discussed the affordability of an ambulance trip. Ultimately, they decided to drive themselves. Unfortunately, before they could finish the one-mile-long drive, Mr. Berray died in the car. 24 years later, his son is reckoning with the fact that his neighbors may have to make a trip to Sapulpa for emergency care.

"I’ve had health issues of my own. I’ve had a stroke, I’ve had cancer, seven years ago. I know a lot of folks in this town that are in their 80s and they're dependent," Berray said.

For Berray, there’s been a cloud of confusion around the situation. There are cars parked on the property, but they're visiting the clinic adjacent to the closed hospital.

Recently, Carrus Health has taken over administration of the hospital, and they are in the midst of getting the licensing to operate. What seems to be holding them up is the pharmacy license. An attorney working for the city of Bristow sent us a statement.

"The account for Carrus Lakeside Hospital will go live next week allowing the ordering of medications .... We hope to have that process complete the first week of November," the statement said.

So what happens after that process is complete? That’s a little more unclear. We called the president of Carrus Health for some more answers. He was unavailable but we did leave a message. All to say, no one can confirm a firm opening date.

Berray told us he’s not trying to throw stones or throw anyone under the bus.

But considering the taxes he voted for, to keep the hospital running, he’d like to see results.

"When they held a press conference saying ‘we’re getting ready to open any day now,’ they have a responsibility to then come back and say, ‘we hate to say it but something happened and it’s going to be a couple or three months," Berray said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

