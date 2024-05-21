'Brings a tear to your eyes': Barnsdall holds kindergarten graduation after tornado

TULSA, Okla — Barnsdall held a kindergarten graduation in a high school gym after a tornado hit the area earlier this month. Tosha Stroud watched her daughter Kalanni get a diploma.

“Oh, it was awesome. We are really super proud of her and how far she’s come,” said Stroud.

A class of 35 kids walked up and took their graduation picture. The kids even led the national anthem and had a special performance where they sang songs.

Stroud said she was thankful she was still able to see her daughter graduate.

“It just feels amazing we didn’t know if it was going to get to happen with everything and the way the community has come together and works so hard,” said Stroud.

The school staff said they held the graduation with zero practice. Tara Shaw is one of the teachers who saw her students graduate.

“It kind of brings a tear to your eyes when you think about everything that’s happened, so I’m just glad that everyone is ok,” said Shaw.

The school workers said they’re thankful for everyone who volunteered and supported them to make the moment possible for the kids.

