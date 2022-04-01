Bridge rehab project set to close lane on I-44 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A bridge rehabilitation project could impact your Monday commute if you drive east on I-44 in Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will begin the rehab project on the bridge over south Sheridan Road closing one of the eastbound lanes.

“Phase one of the project is affecting the eastbound lanes and phase two in a couple months will turn around and go westbound,” spokesperson T.J. Gerlach said.

Eastbound lanes will shut down to just one lane going east overnight.

>> Find alternate traffic routes

“It is at that time we will have a speed reduction to just 50 miles an hour.”

The $2.6 million project is a part of the department’s five-year asset preservation plan, which aims to extend the life of the bridge. ODOT says most phone mapping systems are connected with ODOT's traffic closures and will update in real-time.

“We are going to have one week where we are going to have to close the Broken Arrow Expressway ramps onto westbound I-44. We understand that it is a very heavily trafficked interchange. This is why we have given the contractors just one week to complete that work.”

ODOT says they expect to be finished with the project by the end of the summer.

