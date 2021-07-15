Breeze Airways launches nonstop service from Tulsa to New Orleans, San Antonio

TULSA, Okla. — Breeze Airways is launching its nonstop service from Tulsa to New Orleans and San Antonio on Thursday.

Both routes are set to operate year-round, four times per week. New Orleans and San Antonio are the second and third nonstop routes served by Breeze from Tulsa International Airport, joining nonstops to Tampa which began at the beginning of June.

Tulsa was the fifth of the initial sixteen cities to launch service in the Breeze route network. Breeze is the fifth airline founded by aviation pioneer, David Neeleman, who previously started JetBlue Airways, WestJet, Azul, and Morris Air.

Andrew Pierini, Director of Air Service Development and Marketing at Tulsa International Airport said this about the nonstop flight additions:

“We are excited to welcome New Orleans and San Antonio to the nonstop route network from Tulsa International Airport, and even more thrilled that they are on Breeze Airways. Breeze is bringing nonstop service to some of the most desired destinations our passengers want to travel to, and we thank them for their expansion here in Tulsa.”

