Bowl for Kids' Sake with Big Brothers Big Sisters

TULSA, Okla. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma is sending out a call as it raises money for its Big’s and Little’s program.

There are just a few days left to get signed up for the annual “Bowl for Kids’ Sake.”

There are prizes, raffles, glow bowling, and testimonials from Big’s and Little’s, so you can learn more about the peer-to-peer mentoring program.

“So not only is it helping us raise money to support the children in our program and to help us match new children in our program, but it's also helping us recruit new Bigs,” Abi Sutherland, Tulsa Area Director, said. “So, we have these events that you know, people get to come out and they have fun, and they can see exactly what it's like to be a big and little, it kind of helps him, you know, see that they can do it too. Which is also I mean, that's very important. We obviously need to raise money, but we also need to support the kids in our program, and we do that by having Bigs for them.”

The event currently has many teams raising money, but Sutherland insists there is more room for those interested in joining the cause.

"If they want to create a team of six and raise $900 before the event, then we would love for them to do that and come and then also if they just want to donate, you can do that as well at our website," Sutherland said.

The webpage to donate during the event is tulsaforkidssake.org.

Sutherland said the money raised during the event goes directly to current matches in the program, but also benefits new matches, as well.

"We currently have over 100 children on our waiting list waiting to be matched with a Big and so that money that we raise will go towards helping us to recruit more Big's and help them get in the door and then supporting them as they start their new match process," Sutherland said.

If being a Big in the program is not something you are interested in, Bowl for Kids' Sake is still open to you.

"I think it's just fun to kind of be in the atmosphere with your team, you know, you might not want to be a big, but it is for a good cause still," Sutherland said. "So just celebrating that good cause while celebrating also your hard work and success, and just having fun with the people that mean the most."

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is on July 18 at Andy B’s in Tulsa.

For more details on what being a Big is all about, visit our story here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

