Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma looks for more volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma is always on the lookout for volunteers.

"Bigs," as the organization calls them, act as a kind of mentor for their "Littles" and spend time with them each month.

“You need a big someone who can watch out for you and take care of you,” Prince Quadree said.

Quadree and Big Brother Diogo Palhano paired through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma six months ago. The organization pairs adult volunteers and children to develop positive relationships.

You might think it takes a lot of time commitment, but Palhano disagrees.

“It's not a huge time commitment,” Palhano said. “It really isn't.”

He said it is more about consistency.

“You got to be patient, right, and it's over time, it's slowly,” Palhano said. “At the same time, you don't need to, you know, spend all weekend together. It doesn't need to be super long.”

Saying it all comes down to one thing.

“It's about building that relationship,” Palhano said.

And building that relationship does not require anything elaborate.

"You could even like, go to the supermarket,” Palhano said. “You go there if you need to get groceries, and they spent some time you know."

It could also be heading to an FC Tulsa practice at OneOK Field. Diogo is a season ticket holder and brings Prince along for some VIP treatment. Soccer is one of Prince's favorite things, and he is quite the fan of one superstar.

"If you miss. Ronaldo's the best!" Quadree said.

"Prince loves soccer, and he made some friends there," Palhano said. "A great way of building that relationship is having a go-to kind of, you know, a thing we do together, and I think for us is you know, is soccer games."

Palhano said they usually grab a burger near the stadium before heading inside.

"He's always following like, what's going on with the team and new players and all of that," Palhano said.

For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma, visit their website.

