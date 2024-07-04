'BOOMFEST': Behind the scenes look at Jenk's largest firework display

JENKS, Okla. — Hours of manpower are needed in Jenks right before the sun goes down in order for fireworks to be seen from the Riverwalk.

Hance Power Technicians worked tirelessly to put it all together.

2 News spoke with Titus Snow, a pyrotechnical expert, about the process for such a big show, starting with a long wire connected to a match.

That match is attached to a bundle of others, and through a computer, each shell is launched up to 800 feet in the air with no one near the scene.

More than 900 shells are set to go off tonight in Jenks, and Titus said this is his company's largest project yet.

"To my knowledge, it'll be the biggest Jenks has ever seen," said Snow.

But with a chance of rain, Snow said they're prepared for stormy skies. he said they already tape tarp around each group of fireworks so no moister can get to them and affect them.

Emma Burch 2 News Oklahoma Reporter

"If worse comes to worst can shoot through the rain," Snow said.

Many in Jenks were already setting up chairs and blankets to get the best spot to watch, which Titus said made it all worth the hard work.

"Watching the grand finale. When the grand finale goes off, there is no better feeling," said Snow.

If storms don't affect tonight's fireworks display, you and your family can sit along the Riverwalk to watch.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

