Body found in Osage County

SKIATOOK, Okla. — According to the Osage County Sheriff's Office, construction workers on Monday found an adult male’s body on pastureland located near wildcat Hill Road in the southern part of Osage County.

The victim was identified as 50 year old Corey Dell Sequichie and is not believed to be from the area. The victim’s body has been sent to the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office in Tulsa for examination, according to Osage County Sheriff's Office.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden wants to reassure the neighboring public they are safe. The victim does not appear to have any local ties to the area or the pastureland where he was found. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 287-3131.

