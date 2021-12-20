Watch
Body found at playground in north Tulsa

KJRH
Tulsa police
Posted at 10:05 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 11:05:34-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a body was discovered at a north Tulsa playground near Pine Street and Lewis Avenue Monday morning.

TPD and EMSA believe the body froze to death overnight at Springdale Playground, but no cause of death has been confirmed at this time.

The body has not been identified.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

