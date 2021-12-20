Body found at playground in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a body was discovered at a north Tulsa playground near Pine Street and Lewis Avenue Monday morning.

TPD and EMSA believe the body froze to death overnight at Springdale Playground, but no cause of death has been confirmed at this time.

The body has not been identified.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

