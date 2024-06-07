Watch Now
Bodies found in Owasso home, police investigating what happened

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jun 07, 2024

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police are investigating two deaths after neighbors found two bodies inside a home on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. in a home near North 113th Street and North 129th East Ave. Police are on the scene waiting for a search warrant to start processing area.

Police said the investigation is in early stages and little information is expected to be released at this time. Initial findings lead them to believe this is a domestic incident.

2 News crews are on the scene and will update as we learn more.

