Blue Whale Comedy Festival announces headliners for 10th anniversary

TULSA, Okla. — Blue Whale Comedy Festival has announced headliners for its 10th anniversary festival. Comedian David Cross will headline August 15, performing at Cain's Ballroom at 9:30 PM. Comedian Hannibal Buress will headline August 16, performing at Cain's Ballroom at 9:30 PM. Additional comedians opening each show have not been announced.

Past festivals have showcased a variety of well-known and up-and-coming comedians. Past headliners have included Judah Friedlander, Michelle Wolf, Michael Ian Black, Nate Bergatze, Nicole Byer, and Nikki Glaser.

The festival features shows at several downtown venues over its 4-day run. Besides Cain's Ballroom, the festival has previously held shows at Chimera, Lowdown, Inner Circle Vodka Bar, The Vanguard, Fassler Hall, and others. The festival has not yet announced all locations for the 2025 festival.

Besides stand-up comedy, the festival sometimes features improv troupes, podcasts, and other forms of comedic entertainment.

More announcements are expected over the next couple weeks. The festival runs from August 14 to 17, 2025.

