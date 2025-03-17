BLUE ALERT: Law enforcement looking for suspect accused of shooting police officer

Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a blue alert, saying law enforcement were looking for suspect Billy Wayne Williams. Williams is accused of shooting a police officer in Muskogee County.

According to the alert, Billy Wayne Williams is 5'11" and weighs 380 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen driving a white Nissan Altima.

In the alert, OHP said Williams was considered armed and extremely dangerous. They said no one should approach Williams, and if he is spotted, the public are encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

