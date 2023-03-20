Blake Shelton will serve as Honorary Chair for the OKPOP Foundation

Blake Shelton is partnering with the OKPOP foundation and will serve as an honorary chairperson for their fundraising campaign.

The OKPOP foundation hopes Shelton will help them raise money for the exhibit for the late 2024 opening date.

Shelton said, “Music is my livelihood, and Oklahoma is my home—my heart. So, when I heard more about OKPOP’s mission to inspire and empower young Oklahoma musicians or artists like me, I knew I had to get involved.”

Executive Director of the OKPOP Museum Jeff Moore said, "Blake is such a great fit for what this museum represents."

Shelton will be encouraging other industry peers and Oklahomans to get involved.

“Blake Shelton’s willingness to publicly embrace the OKPOP Foundation mission—to share Oklahoman’s stories—highlights the importance and global impact,” said Scott Petty, OKPOP Foundation Chair. “His involvement will be the catalyst for everything the foundation has been doing behind the scenes and will ultimately bring this project to fruition.”

The OKPOP foundation is partnering with the Oklahoma Historical Society as well to accomplish its goal of preserving Oklahoma's pop culture history.

