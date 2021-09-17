Famous Okies: Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is a country music singer and television personality and he's a famous Okie!

Born on June 18, 1976, as Blake Tollison Shelton, he was raised in Ada. At a young age, Shelton was drawn to music. He sang through most of his childhood and eventually learned the guitar when he was 12.

When he was 15, Shelton wrote his first song. Not long after, he would start playing music at bars. This would earn Shelton a large enough following to win the Denbo Diamond Award, an honor given to young Oklahoma entertainers.

After graduating high school, Shelton moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music. He eventually signed with Giant Records in 2001. He was originally supposed to debut with "I Want to Talk About Me" but that song ended up going to another Oklahoma native, Toby Keith. Instead, Shelton would make his debut single "Austin" from his self-titled album that would then spent five weeks at number one on the Billboard country music charts.

With a career spanning over two decades, Shelton has recorded and released 11 studio albums, including a Christmas album. He's charted up to 40 songs, 28 of them going number one. Shelton is a nine-time Grammy Award nominee.

Shelton would soon start to transition to help others get their start in music through being a country music judge on TV. He became a household name as being one of the original coaches on NBC's The Voice. He's been on the singing competition show since the beginning and has won eight of the 20 seasons it has aired so far.

Shelton was inducted into Grand Ole Opry in 2010 and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2014. In his entire career, he has won dozens of awards all in the country music categories.

When he's not dabbling in music, Shelton also owns a franchise of restaurants and entertainment complexes called Ole Red. The first Ole Red opened in Tishomingo, Okla., in 2017.

In his personal life, Shelton has been married three times. His second marriage in 2011 was with famous country singer, Miranda Lambert. They both announced their divorce in 2015. Shelton would soon start dating Gwen Stefani, another famous singer he met while working on The Voice. After five years of dating, the two tied the knot in Oklahoma.

