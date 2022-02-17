Bixby's school board votes to keep 2 controversial books in high school's library

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby's Board of Education voted to keep two books in the high school's library after some parents raised concerns that they were inappropriate.

Some of the concerns about the books are vulgar language and inappropriate sexual content.

The two books at the center of the discussions are "Thirteen Reasons Why" and "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl." Both books have made their way into pop culture, one being a popular Netflix series and another a Hollywood movie.

A presentation by a Bixby parent made the argument that neither book should remain in the library accessible by students.

District officials then followed up about a committee's decision on why the two books were allowed to remain in circulation to be checked out from the library.

The discussion was followed with a vote and the Board voted in favor of the school district to keep the books in the library.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --