Bixby Public Schools to encourage more restrictive in-person learning

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby students are going back to the classroom Wednesday morning but things will look different than when they left.

As the omicron variant surges through both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, school districts are updating protocols to keep students and staff safe.

Bixby Public Schools released a statement addressing concerns of the variant and in-person learning.

The district will be temporarily returning to a more restrictive visitor and volunteer protocol.

Following the latest information from the CDC, BPS will continue to encourage in-person learning but doing so in a more restrictive capacity.

"What we have learned over the past two years is that there is significant risk keeping children out of school," says Dr. Richard Besser, former Acting Director of the CDC.

BPS is also reevaluating the latest CDC guidelines for isolation and quarantining. Officials say they will continue to navigate the pandemic in a way that best serves the safety and well-being of students and staff.

They also say students should be prepared for possible short-term changes to distance-learning based on the positivity rate within the school district.

To read Superintendent Rob Miller's full letter about the district's decision, click here.

