Bixby Public Schools to break ground on new high school building

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby High School is about to get bigger. The district is breaking ground on Tuesday for a new academic building.

2 News previously spoke with Superintendent Rob Miller who emphasized how important it is for people to take it slow when dropping students off or picking them up, especially with the new construction.

The price tag of the new building is upwards of $72 million, funded by the 2016 and 2022 school bonds.

The building will add another 200,000 square feet of learning space to help accommodate

the growing district. Just last year, Miller says Bixby grew almost 12% in terms of student enrollment — that's over 700 students.

That growth isn't stopping as he says the district is gaining hundreds more this year. So during this upcoming phase of construction, Miller is asking everyone for patience and grace.

“It's going to inconvenience people because it's right there on the existing campus," explains Miller. "We've got that construction area fenced off, but it's going to be tricky getting people in and out, getting our buses in and getting our parents and getting students in and out.”

The new building will be packed with amenities. It will have:

60 classrooms

Multiple collaboration spaces

New technology

College and Career Center

Research hubs

A variety of dining and outdoor learning areas

A broadcasting studio

Spartan Cafe and Coffee Bar

A school spirit store

Several college-style lecture halls

Safety is also a top priority for the district. It will also have a severe storm-safe space and controlled access to the school.

Work on the new building won't be complete until 2024.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --