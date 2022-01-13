Bixby police beef up speeding patrol near neighborhood construction

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby police say they’re adding extra patrols to a neighborhood around 121st Street and South Mingo. Police say they are worried drivers will speed through the neighborhood to get around construction and road closures.

Drivers are finding a way to cut through the neighborhood of Heritage Park Estates, and neighbors tell 2 News Oklahoma they are worried that the increased traffic could be dangerous to families who live there.

“We have a heavy load of traffic coming through here and we have a lot of children that live in the neighborhood,” resident Lois Daniels said.

Daniels lives about 300 yards from the west entrance of the estates. She says the increase in traffic is also a problem.

“It’s hard to even get out of my driveway sometimes because of the traffic flowing through,” she said.

Because of construction, the south side of the intersection is closing, creating a three-way stop during Phase I of the construction. During that time, drivers are being asked not to cut through this neighborhood.

Police say they are stepping up patrols in the area to make sure people slow down. In the meantime, they are asking drivers to either use South Memorial or South Garnett as officers enforce the speed limit near Heritage Park Estates for at least the next six months.

