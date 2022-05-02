Bixby man charged with unlawfully manufacturing an explosive device

BIXBY, Okla. — A man who allegedly built an explosive device that was found in a backpack during a traffic stop is now being charged in federal court.

24-year-old Joe Allen Forest was charged with the unlawful manufacture of a destructive device.

On April 28, Bixby police were working a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit. During a search, officers found an explosive device in the car. OHP Bomb Squad and ATF were called after the discovery.

After they arrived on the scene, they determined the device to be an expended military smoke grenade that had been manipulated, then refilled with explosive powders and disassembled fireworks. They also located an intact small triangular explosive device inside the backpack

All devices were rendered safe.

The driver was taken into custody for questioning. They told police that the backpack and explosive devices allegedly belonged to Forest and that the driver had previously dropped him off earlier.

Forest was later located and taken into custody. Agents discovered Forest had four more triangular devices found in his pocket.

Forest also allegedly told agents that he built the larger device found in the backpack at his home in Bixby nearly a month ago and was planning to blow it up at a creek.

