Bixby man charged with murder in connection to drug overdose

BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby man is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly selling drugs to a woman, which led to her death.

The incident happened on June 6, 2024, after Kurt Grant sold the victim a drug including ecstasy and amphetamines, according to court documents.

The victim, Rayne Rodriguez, was found unresponsive in the morning after taking what was believed to be ecstasy the night before.

Bixby police officers got access to the victim's phone to investigate further and found conversations between her and Kurt Grant.

They found that she had purchased the drug from him a few days before, as well as older conversations discussing the sale and purchase of illegal drugs.

The victim sent Grant a picture of the "purple-colored crystals," which a witness confirmed was what she later took.

Police also investigated the witness's phone and found conversations about the victim's reaction to the drug.

The defendant allegedly recommended the victim drink water and chew gum around 1:30 a.m. He also recommended putting her in a cold shower, according to court documents.

He also said, "She just took probably a little bit more than she should have, so she's freaking out and having a negative reaction. She's going to be fine, though."

Around 6:45 a.m., Grant told the witness he'd never seen someone look so out of it from ecstasy and that if she didn't get better, to take her to the hospital.

The witness called first responders around 9 a.m. after the victim was unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead shortly at 9:30 a.m.

The Medical Examiners report found Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, also known as MDMA or ecstasy and amphetamines in her system. It said her death was due to a combined toxicity of the two drugs.

Oklahoma law allows a person to be charged with first-degree murder, regardless of malice, if a death results from the unlawful distributing or dispensing of controlled dangerous substances.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

