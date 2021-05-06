Bixby High School admin confiscates weapon, investigation currently on-going

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Public Schools announced that the school administration confiscated a weapon at Bixby High School around noon on Thursday, May 6.

The weapon was taken after a student's car was searched in the BHS parking lot.

From a statement given by BPS, the weapon did not enter the high school and all the students on its campus are safe. The student who brought the weapon is expected to be disciplined.

BPS administration says there are no imminent threats based on the information they have at this time and is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --