Bishop Kelly to increase security patrols following car break-ins

TULSA, Okla. — Bishop Kelly High School notified families Feb. 8 of a second round of break-ins that happened the day prior, and the planned steps to increase security.

Officials with the school said a first round of break-ins happened the afternoon and evening of Feb. 3. They said 13 cars had been hit. Families were notified the following Wednesday.

A second round of break-ins happened the following Friday night, Feb. 9. The district sent out an email Feb. 8, saying thieves hit 13 more vehicles. A parent with the school told 2 News that some students discovered the break-ins when they returned from an out-of-town event.

In its email, the district outlined security changes that would be implemented to increase safety. Those changes included increasing security patrols, hiring additional security staff, and tightening the schedule for when the parking lot gates would be open or closed.

