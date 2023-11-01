Big changes go into effect for Oklahoma’s Move Over Law

Starting November 1st, big changes go into effect for Oklahoma’s updated Move Over law.

The law requires drivers to slow down and when possible, and move over to the next lane when coming up on a vehicle with flashing lights.

But now, failure to do so will cost you even more than before.

Over 1500 people have been injured in work zone collisions in the past 5 years including two Tulsa firefighters.

Firefighter, Jordan Blount says his life was changed forever in late January.

He and another firefighter were working a collision along the highway, when a very large truck lost control on the icy roads and slammed into the vehicle they were working.

The impact sent them sailing over the embankment.

'I broke my nose, had a bunch of lacerations on my face, tore up my left shoulder, had to have knee surgery, some bruising and soft tissue damage in my left side and kind of just all over,” said Blount.

Blount was out of work for 6 months while he recovered from his injuries.

Tulsa Fire spokesman, Andy Little says he hopes the updated Move Over law will hold drivers accountable.

It requires motorists to move over or slow down for any vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the highway, including first responders, law enforcement, maintenance workers or cars with hazard lights on.

“This new law comes with some steep fines. You know the first offense is $1,000 and the second offense is $2500,” said Little.

Following the accident that injured two of their own, the Tulsa Fire Department implemented new software alerting drivers of the dangers ahead.

'Whenever our trucks are responding to an emergency or they are stopped at an emergency with their lights operational, it omits a warning upstream to vehicles letting them know that there is a crash ahead,” said Little.

This software, along with the Move Over law are two more tools Jordan hopes will keep people safe.

"Hopefully it gives people the incentive to do what they're supposed to do and pull over and slow down and let us have room to work so we can go home to our families,” said Blount.

312 people were injured in 238 collisions in Oklahoma Highway work zones in 2018.

