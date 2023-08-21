Firefighter responding to wreck in Wagoner Co. hit, transported to hospital by helicopter

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A firefighter from Porter was hit while responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on the morning of Aug. 21.
Authorities said the firefighter was out responding to the multi-vehicle crash when he was struck by another car.
The firefighter was taken to the hospital via helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Muskogee Turnpike near mile marker 24 northbound is closed at this time.
This is a developing story.
