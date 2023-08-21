Watch Now
Firefighter responding to wreck in Wagoner Co. hit, transported to hospital by helicopter

KJRH
Posted at 9:46 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 10:46:29-04

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A firefighter from Porter was hit while responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on the morning of Aug. 21.

Authorities said the firefighter was out responding to the multi-vehicle crash when he was struck by another car.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital via helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Muskogee Turnpike near mile marker 24 northbound is closed at this time.

This is a developing story.

