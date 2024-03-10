Big 12 Wrestling Championship draws thousands to Tulsa, boosts local economy

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of fans from across the nation are in Tulsa for the Big 12 Wrestling Championship.

Organizers say the event brings in millions of dollars to the area each year.

Fans say they are not only here to see the matches but also the city — like Israel and Mabely Valle, who road-tripped from Dallas for the championship.

"It's just a four-hour drive, so let's go make the trip," said Israel. "I'm here to watch some Oklahoma State and all the Big 12 schools."

It's the tournament's eighth consecutive year in Tulsa, but the Valles' first time in the city, so they plan to do some sightseeing.

"I didn't know Route 66 came through here... so we're going to check that out. There's a couple of museums you were looking up, too," Israel said.

Joel Koester with the Tulsa Sports Commission says wrestling fans like the Valles help bring millions of dollars to the area.

"Every year this event comes here, it averages about an estimated $2.1 million of economic impact," Koester said.

With no signs of slowing down, the Tulsa Sports Commission said the tournament is nearly sold out, with four to seven thousand fans attending each session.

Koester sealed the deal for the tournament to be here for another four years.

"People ask all the time, what's your secret sauce? You guys have had a lot of success lately," said Koester. "I'd say the same thing every time. Tulsans, Tulsans are our secret sauce. People come here. They feel welcome. We have an awesome hospitality community. We've got world-class restaurants, world-class attractions like the Gathering Place, the zoo, the aquarium," Koester said.



Koester said tourism is the third-largest industry in Oklahoma, and sports is no exception.

"Thank you, Tulsa, for having this tournament here. I can't wait to come back next year, next couple of years. So that should be a lot of fun," Israel said.

Consolation Semifinals and Seventh Place Matches are Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Finals are Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

