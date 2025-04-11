Beto O'Rourke, Lincoln Project founder speak at Greenwood Cultural Center

TULSA, Okla. — Two prominent anti-Trump political advocates drew more than 500 people to the Greenwood Cultural Center on April 10.

Former Texas Congressman and Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke joined Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt in a dual speech and Q&A to a crowd that opposes the Trump administration.

The two drew attention to grassroots organizing in the Sooner state, hoping to challenge pro-Trump Republican leaders.

O'Rouke told 2 News the Democratic Party has otherwise failed southern states like Oklahoma in recent years.

“They will need to win places like Oklahoma, like Texas, consistently win Georgia and Arizona," O'Rourke said. "And the only way we do that is by showing up and investing and being present. And that’s why I’m here in 2025, not even an election year in Tulsa to make sure that we all have each other’s backs and that we’re fighting back while we still can.”

O'Rourke also ran for Senate and Governor in Texas. Indivisible Tulsa organized the gathering.

