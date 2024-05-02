'Best of both worlds’ |Muskogee officers train as EMTs to launch medical support unit

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A first-of-its-kind unit in Oklahoma just launched at the Muskogee Police Department.

Several patrol officers are now fully trained to handle medical emergencies.

The Muskogee Medical Foundation provided grant money that helped equip the team.

“This unit enables our officers throughout the whole department to better respond and provide aid and serve the citizens of Muskogee,” said Muskogee police officer Dr. Sam Antar.

A bag full of medical supplies is the constant companion of the Medical Support Unit.

Behind those supplies are officers with more than 8 months and 500 hours of EMT training.

“It’s just another tool in my tool belt that I can help my community,” said Muskogee police officer Garrett Dunlap.

Officer Garrett Dunlap is one of five officers on the new team.

They say as the force responds to about 48,000 calls a year, the Medical Support Unit is an important new element.

“We respond to medical calls,” said Dr. Antar. “Anything from shootings and stabbings, all the way to medical emergencies.”

Dr. Antar, who along with working patrol at the Muskogee Police Department serves as an emergency room physician, said the training brings a new level of care to the people they serve.

“The nature of our jobs we respond to people who are sometimes in the worst moments of their lives, and a lot of times these are medical emergencies,” said Dr. Antar. “That time when they are waiting can feel like forever when a first responder gets there, and I feel like it is our duty to provide the best care and get there are quickly as possible."



With Muskogee Police first on scene, these patrol officers now have the unique skills to help in several emergencies, especially when it’s dangerous for the medics.



“Now I know how to hook an AED up to somebody’s west and defibrillate them,” said Officer Taylor Pevehouse. “I know how to stop bleeding on an abdomen. I know how to pack junctional wounds. The difference is night and day.”

Officer Taylor Pevehouse said she’s always been interested in medical training, and when the chance to go to EMT school came up she couldn’t let it pass.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” said Officer Pevehouse. “You get to go out and get to help the community in any way possible.”

The Medical Support Unit has been working for a little while now, but a grant from the Muskogee Medical Foundation, approved April 22 by Muskogee City Council, gave them the tools they needed to succeed.

More than $16,500 is helping buy medical supplies and Police Chief Johnny Teehee said it’s a game-changer.

“Time saves lives and by the fact that we’re typically going to be the first on scene it’s going to literally give us the ability to save more lives,” said Chief Teehee.

The Medical Support Unit is also training other Muskogee officers along with other law enforcement agencies.

The plan is to have enough officers who are also EMTs so there can be at least one on every shift at the department.

