Nex Benedict's family call on schools, lawmakers to reform school environments

TULSA, Okla. — Nex Benedict's family is urging the public to read the full medical examiner's report for the circumstances surrounding their death.

Benedict died in February a day after getting in a fight at school in Owasso. The recently released ME summary report said Nex died by suicide and cited "drug toxicity" of the chemical names of Benadryl and Prozac.

The full report is expected to be released on March 27th.

On Thursday, Benedict's family released a statement about that summary report:

"With each passing day, the numerous ongoing investigations surrounding Nex’s untimely passing yield additional information. Yesterday, a summary report from the Medical Examiner was released, simply stating that Nex’s death was caused by suicide.

As the media and public await the release of the full report, the Benedicts want to ensure other pertinent portions of the report are not overshadowed by the “classification”

of Nex’s death. Rather than allow incomplete accounts to take hold and spread any further, the Benedicts feel compelled to provide a summary of those findings which have not yet been released by the Medical Examiner’s office, particularly those that contradict allegations of the assault on Nex being insignificant. As outlined in the full report, the Medical Examiner found numerous areas of physical trauma over Nex’s body that evidence the severity of the assault. Specifically, the report notes:

The Benedicts continue to call on our schools, administrators, lawmakers, and communities to come together to prevent any other family from having to suffer through the heartache now borne by Nex’s loved ones. Reforms creating school environments that are built upon the pillars of respect, inclusion and grace, and aim to eliminate bullying and hate, are the types of change that all involved should be able to rally behind.

Nex’s family continues to be overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. Your cards, letters, emails, donations, vigils and offers of assistance will never be forgotten, and continue to give the Benedicts strength and comfort throughout this difficult time."

Owasso Public Schools is currently under investigation by the Department of Education over the circumstances surrounding Benedict's death.

Department of Education to investigate Owasso Public Schools

