Bench at Sand Springs park honors 4-year-old who lost his life

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A newly-dedicated bench at a Sand Springs park is paying tribute to a 4-year-old who lost his life over the summer.

The bench is decorated with a name, date, and theme — Spider-Man.

It's dedicated to 4-year-old Bentley Burkhalter, who, as his mom says, was full of life. For the Burkhalter family, the bench is a place to think and reflect on thousands of memories of a special little boy.

“He was just he was the cutest kid ever," says Jami Burkhalter, Bentley's mom. "When he smiled, it just made you smile. He was funny. He was very funny. And he did love to dance,'

In July, Bentley and his brother Branson were playing in the shallow area of the Arkansas River with their father nearby. As the boys got into deeper, swifter water, Bentley was swept away.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol found his body the next day.

“My son was actually found just right outside where we’re at right now," Burkhalter said. "So this was his place of rest, basically.”

Last week, would have been Bentley’s fifth birthday.

“I've already had a couple of my friends say they could feel his presence. They just felt this happy presence here of someone dancing and having a good time and I said 'that’s Bentley.'"

The day was celebrated with the unveiling of the memorial bench at the Case Community Park, dedicated to Bentley.

“I Googled a name, 'Jeff' pulled up. It was the park's director. I emailed him and not even a day later, they surprised us with this bench.”

His bench sits right next to his favorite part of the park — a spot his mom says where she finds peace and comfort, and Bentley.

“I feel it too. I feel the energy and the happiness when I sit here I really do. I feel sad, but at the same time I feel more happiness than sadness.”

