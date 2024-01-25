Beggs Public Schools to go virtual again on Jan. 25 amid water issues

BEGGS, Okla. — Students and parents at Beggs Public Schools are struggling with the challenges of ongoing virtual days.

With in-person classes off again tomorrow, that makes seven consecutive distance learning days due to the town's low and sometimes nonexistent water pressure.

Jessica Mobley, a nurse, is juggling her job and helping her fourth-grader, Isaiah, with schoolwork. "I didn't go to school to be a teacher. I went to school to be a nurse," Mobley said.

Mobley said Isaiah is dyslexic and on an Individualized Education Plan. He's used to working with specialized teachers, a task she said she is unqualified for.

"It's really hard to do my job and then come home and also work with him," said Mobley. "Typically, he has two teachers to work with him. I love my kid, but I wasn't given the tools and the patience to teach a child with an IEP."

Mobley said she'd prefer for the school to cancel classes altogether. "Honestly, I don't think that going virtual it is the answer. I think that they should add on the days at another point because our kids aren't learning anything.”

The Beggs City Council hosted an emergency community meeting Tuesday night. Mobley stayed home to help her son with his assignments, but those who could make it reported a full house.

State Rep. Scott Fetgatter was there, listening to parents' concerns. "Our children are missing schools, our parents are having to stay home from work. And so it's just a big problem all the way around," Fetgatter said.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Beggs Public Schools via phone, email, and social meida and has not gotten a response.

