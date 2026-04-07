Bartlesville police investigate homicide, victim not yet identified

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — One man is dead after Bartlesville police responded to a 911 call about a stabbing.

Officers responded to a home on South Maple Avenue on Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found several people, including the victim.

Two men were taken for questioning. The victim's identity will be released after they speak with family members.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Bartlesville Police Department.

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