Bartlesville offering cash for information on park vandalism

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville city leadersare offering up to $500for information leading to an arrest for vandalism to their parks. They've been dealing with thousands in damages for years. The recent attack at the Soon Park Swimming Pool cost the city $1,000.

Anna Atcosta and Brand Klenz were enjoying their day at Jo Allyn Lowe Park in Bartlesville. However, they were hurt to hear that their relaxation spot had been a target for vandalism.

"It's very sad, and it's kind of shocking, actually, because it looks like it's such a beautiful area, I thought everything here was nice and peaceful," said Atcosta.

Bartlesville's public works director, Keith Henry, said it wasn't just one park; it's all 17 parks. At least one of them is damaged nearly every day.

Autumn Caywood also lives in town.

"They put curse words and stuff up on ceilings, and you know, with kids, they're going to see those words and take them back to school, take them back to home, it's not exactly something you want your kid to say," said Caywood.

Henry said in a statement a few years ago that a restroom was set on fire, leading them to install security locks. It cost the city nearly $80,000 in damages.

Atcosta said she's worried about the parks in her city.

"It's actually very distressing to hear that you know people are treating the area that way, it's a shame, it really is," said Atcosta.

Anyone can contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918.338.4001 or the Parks Department at 918.338.4130, 918.338.4154, or 918.338.4151. Anyone who provides information can remain anonymous.

