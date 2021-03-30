Bartlesville dedicates baseball field to late coach, athletic director

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — High school baseball is officially back this season. But for the Bartlesville Bruins baseball team, they’re missing a key person, their late coach and athletic director, Spence Rigdon.

Rigdon grew up playing sports in Bartlesville and coached the Bruin baseball team for 13 years before taking over as athletic director. He sadly passed away from cancer in 2019.

Now, the school district is honoring him by renaming its baseball field Rigdon Field. His jersey number, five, is also mowed into the grass in center field.

The school district held a dedication ceremony before Monday's game. Rigdon's son, Cy, threw out the first pitch to his other son, Bradee, before the game, both following in their father's footsteps.

