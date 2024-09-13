'Barnsdall strong': Barnsdall continues to rebuild after tornado

BARNSDALL, Okla — More than three months ago, a tornado ripped through Barnsdall.

Several buildings, including the community nursing home, were destroyed.

The roof was ripped off and the windows were broken due to the tornado's impact.

Cassieopea Bassett used to work at the nursing home and says it was a significant place for people to help take care of their loved ones.

She said having this building would help her with that.

"I have a 94-year-old grandma that's on hospice that we now have to have at home," said Bassett.

She also said it's a place that provided some residents with a form of income.

Mayor Johnny Kelley said about 25 people worked and earned a living at the nursing home before the tornado's impact.

Bassett hopes the nursing home will reopen.

“I would love for our community to pull together and at least weed it and stuff like that because that is one of the places that should be taken care of.”

Mayor Kelley told 2News that he still doesn't know the nursing home's exact status.

"We don’t know, it’s still up in the air. I’ve been speaking personally with the owner of the nursing home and I’ve been trying to work with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce," said Kelley. We’re trying to work something out to save the nursing home.

Mayor Kelley added that asbestos was found during the initial rebuild of the nursing home.

Still, Bassett says she is hopeful, trusts the town's leadership, and knows the community is also hopeful.

"Things can only get better. And as long as we stick together and everybody helps out everybody, we got this."

"Barnsdall strong."

