Barnsdall hosts Bigheart Day one year after EF-4 tornado

BARNSDALL, Okla. — Barnsdall celebrated Bigheart Day just over one year after a devastating EF-4 tornado. Bigheart Day is an annual celebration that gathers the community for food and games.

The festival is named after Chief Bigheart of the Osage tribe.

Bigheart Day was near and dear to the heart of Samantha Anderson. It almost didn't happen in 2024 because of the tornado.

"I mean that was traumatic for a lot of people and a lot of people were forced to move elsewhere, so still recovering," said Anderson.

However, just over a year later, optimism was high for Taylor McCloud.

"There's been huge growth since last year I mean if you go look around town there's already homes being rebuilt lots of new homes moved in," said McCloud.

Anderson said there's no feeling like caring for your community.

"To be able to take care of each other is incredible, there's no greater feeling than that," said Anderson.

Jacob Hansen, the chamber of commerce president, said more than 12 hundred people showed up to support the town. Just like Barnsdall, the Oklahoma standard stayed strong.

"We're a pretty resilient town, like I said, we're close knit, we all got each other's backs all the time," said Hansen.

Anderson said people coming to the festival were a reflection of the Barnsdall community.

"It's in itself a big heart, it says it for itself, that's what the community is all about, they're full of big hearts," said Anderson.

To learn more about Bigheart Day,

