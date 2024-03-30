Barge hits bridge near Highway 59 south of Sallisaw, no damage reported

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — The Arkansas River bridge near US-59 and the Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam shut down on March 30 after a barge struck it.
The bridge is located south of Sallisaw near the Sequoyah/LeFlore County line.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation immediately shut the bridge down.
After an inspection by engineers, they found it was safe to reopen.
2 News has a crew on scene and is working to learn the cause of the crash.
