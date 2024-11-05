'Backbone of the system': More poll workers needed in future elections

TULSA, Okla. — Running our elections requires a lot of time and dedication from volunteer poll workers.

However, like many other places across the country, more volunteers are always needed in Tulsa County.

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff listened to some volunteers at the polls about how they serve their community and what motivates them year after year.

After the pandemic, more volunteers kept dropping out, leaving the Tulsa County Election Board “kind of in trouble” a year and a half ago, secretary Gwen Freeman told Braff.

“Poll workers are the backbone of the system," she said. "Without poll workers—you know—under Oklahoma law, we cannot conduct elections at individual precincts.”

2 News Oklahoma Gwen Freeman, secretary of the Tulsa County Election Board.

Luckily, they now have 1,300 poll workers, which Freeman said is "just about right."

While the hours-long lines Tulsa saw during early voting were nothing the workers couldn’t handle, they will need more volunteers, especially younger ones, down the line.

2 News ran into a pair of longtime volunteers—a Democrat and a Republican who table together—and listened to them. It’s clear they take deep pride in what they do.

2 News Oklahoma Sandra Hanson has served as a volunteer poll worker since 2012.

“I enjoy being with the people," said Sandra Hanson, "and also I enjoy contributing to democracy and contributing to my country.”

When asked what she would say to others to encourage them to volunteer, Peggy Burgess said: “I mean, you're talking 13 to 15 hours. Okay? It's a long day."

"But," she added, "if you have an interest in it, and if you, if you wanna be part of the process, then you should take the training and do it.”

2 News Oklahoma Peggy Burgess, who has volunteered at the polls since 2010, walks Douglas Braff through the daily routine.

There are incentives for volunteering. Laws allow people to volunteer at the polls without losing pay from their jobs or using up their paid time off. Tulsa County poll workers make upwards of $225 dollars, depending on their role.

If you’d like to volunteer in future elections, click here to view the application and requirements for Tulsa County poll workers.

