BACK TO SCHOOL: Catoosa Public Schools head back to classroom

CATOOSA, Okla — As the Catoosa Indians head back to school on Aug. 12, 2 News sat down with Catoosa’s Superintendent Robert Schornick to discuss several topics for the upcoming school year.

Some Indians are heading to a brand-new building. The two-story elementary school, which has 52 classrooms, opened the first day.

"On August 12th, our new elementary will open up,” said Schornick.

The new building will start with Pre-K through third-grade students this year and then add fourth and fifth grade next year.

Catoosa Superintendent Robert Schornick on new school

But Schornick wants parents to know it's going to be a process moving into the new school.

"And you know as well as I do that there's going to be obstacles, there's going to be hiccups, things are not going to be perfect on the first day of school. So, I'm asking our parents, asking our school community, I'm asking our students just be patient,” Schornick said.

Another new addition to the district is an after-school tutoring program for students in Pre-K through fifth grade. It's called S.T.A.R.S., which stands for students thriving after school.



"Meet 1-on-1 with the teacher, to get academic help, it's an opportunity for our students to thrive after school until mom, dad or guardian can pick them up,” Schornick explained about the new program.

"Safety and security is always the major priority at Catoosa public schools,” Schornick said.

He told us the district has a strong relationship with the Rogers County Sheriff's Department. The school board and law enforcement worked together to add more security.

Catoosa Superintendent Robert Schornick on school safety

"And so this year, our students and also our community will see a second resource officer...A sense of relief that our campuses, classrooms, and hallways will be monitored by law enforcement",” Schornick told 2 News.

When we asked Schronick about the decision from State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ on having Bibles and the Ten Commandments in each classroom.

"When you talk about the Ten Commandments, when you talk about the Bible, when you talk about the Declaration of Independence, some of the things that are being pushed by the Oklahoma state Department of Education, my mind automatically goes to the fact that's going to be a huge financial burden on any school district,” Schornick said.

He went on to say that his school will use the Bible as a historical text that aligns with the current Oklahoma academic standards.

Catoosa Superintendent Robert Schornick on PragerU

As for artificial intelligence, Schornick told us his district doesn't have a set policy for students using it.

"But I think or us it's like how do effectively and efficiently use ai in the classroom, what does the right way look like,” said Schornick.

Many schools across the state are struggling with the ongoing teacher shortage, but Schornick says his district is almost fully staffed.



"I feel fortunate enough that if you were to walk into any one of our buildings, I can confidently say we will be fully staffed by the first day of school,” the superintendent said.

He also went on to say that there is no shortage of bus drivers because of the in-district training they provide for people who do not have their CDL but want to become drivers.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

