BACK-TO-BACK: Community rallies around Muskogee Roughers heading back to state championship game

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — As the Muskogee Roughers head back to the State Championship game, the community is rallying around the team. 2 News Oklahoma's Naomi Keitt went to Muskogee to see how they’re still in to support.

The Muskogee High School gym was roaring the day before the Roughers take back-to-back trips to the State Championship football game.

KJRH

There’s just one goal in mind for the hundreds who filled the space: a gold ball.

“I’m happy the last game is the best game,” said Jamarian Ficklin. “State championship game as a senior.”

Quarterback Jamarian Ficklin is leading his team to the title game with gratitude for his community in mind.

KJRH

“This school has been behind us in every game this year,” said Ficklin. “Nothing but love in everything that they gave us.”

Muskogee High School Principal Kinsey Clark reflects that gratitude as community members stepped in to pay for 160 students to attend the game and fill the stands.

KJRH

KJRH

“It’s just spilling over into every organization, and it’s just something you can’t stop, so this momentum is going, and we can’t wait to see where it goes,” said Kinsey Clark.

The entire community has caught the Rougher bug.

At Muskogee Brewing Company, they’re gearing up for the big match-up.

KJRH

KJRH

“I think it’s fantastic for them to have a chance to get a state championship back-to-back is just amazing for Muskogee,” said Tyler Mohr.

2003 Muskogee graduate, Tyler Mohr, is expecting a big crowd at the watch party Dec. 7.

“I think it’s really important that we give the citizens of Muskogee a great place to come and enjoy the game,” said Mohr.

The Muskogee Civic Center is also offering a place to watch the game.

KJRH

“We’re like family and coming out here and celebrating with them it’s a really good time,” said Gracie McCoin.

Back at the high school, students like Gracie McCoin are hoping an undefeated season turns into back-to-back wins.

“It’s going to be a good time,” said McCoin. “I’m so excited.”

The State Championship game kicks off at 7pm Dec. 7 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

