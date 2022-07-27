BA Sculptor brings Korean War Memorial to life

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A new Korean War Memorial in Broken Arrow will make its debut in the coming months, honoring the soldiers who served.

The sculptor behind the masterpiece is showcasing a piece of art that isn’t only visually appealing, but emotional as well. His story about how he came to be a sculptor is one you can find by visiting his studio off Main Street in the Rose District.

Stepping through the entrance of J David Nunneley’s storefront is like a journey through time.

“This is one of Broken Arrow’s heroes, that’s Col. Childers,” Nunneley said of one of his sculptures on display.

At first glance, it may seem as though his shop holds sculptures on pedestals, only displayed for purchase. But, if you look closely, stopping to admire each piece, you’ll see the significance in their features and in the hands of their creator.

“I always know more about what they are thinking than anybody else,” Nunneley said.

He found his true niche later in life.

“I didn’t start to be a sculptor until I was 65,” he said.

His talent though was always prevalent. As a kid, he said he spent most of his time in class drawing pictures and not paying attention. His artistic flair would eventually pay off. Nunneley has now sculpted over 30 monuments, which are on display not only in Oklahoma but across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

“The first major sculpture I did was the Centennial sculpture, which is down here on Main Street,” Nunneley said.

it’s just one of about 10 of his sculptures in Broken Arrow, the Centennial depicts a rancher, little boy, and Native American woman.

You’ll find even more of his works of art in Tulsa, such as the statue of Sequoyah at the Gilcrease Museum. Beyond the state of Oklahoma, admirers can journey up to prestigious West Point where they’ll find Nunneley’s monuments saluting three Heisman trophy winners.

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” he said.

It’s about so much more than sculpting for Nunneley, it’s about telling a story.

2 News Oklahoma had the chance to experience that through his work creating what will soon be Broken Arrow’s newest monument honoring Korean War veterans.

“I do a lot of research for every sculpture I do, whether it’s an animal or a person,” Nunneley said. “And that’s about as much fun as doing the sculpture itself”

From interviewing survivors of the Korean War, to physically holding the weapons used, it’s all a part of the process.

Nunneley works to ensure that every detail is exact, and he starts small scale before sending off his masterpiece to the foundry.

The Korean War Memorial sculpture is commissioned by the City of Broken Arrow and will come to life in bronze standing 82 inches tall.

The face of the monument is that of a young soldier braving the elements while keeping watch during the Korean War.

“I want the equipment they’re wearing to remind that soldier of what they had,” Nunneley said. “I want it to be real and accurate.”

At this time, there is no specific date for Nunneley’s latest creation to be unveiled in Broken Arrow, but the timeframe is sometime in the Summer of 2022.

