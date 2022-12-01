Authorities looking for person who poached deer at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are looking for whoever poached a deer at Turkey Mountain, park staff announced Thursday.
According to the park's Facebook page, someone killed the deer last weekend. Hunting is illegal in Tulsa parks and can be punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
Anyone with any information about what happened can report it anonymously to the Oklahoma Game Warden Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-522-8039. A reward of up to $500 is possible for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
